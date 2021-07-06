‘They Didn’t Feel They Were Appreciated’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert On The Challenges Of Retaining Officers
On today’s program: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert talks about the challenges of retaining members of the force when many are retiring, and others are leaving for different or higher-paying positions; legal analyst David Harris discusses why Bill Cosby was released from prison after the state Supreme Court tossed out his conviction; and PublicSource reporter Charlie Wolfson breaks down his analysis of state and county spending on salaries.