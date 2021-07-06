© 2021 90.5 WESA
‘They Didn’t Feel They Were Appreciated’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert On The Challenges Of Retaining Officers

Published July 6, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Pittsburgh police watch from a sidewalk during a "Civil Saturday" demonstration organized by the Pittsburgh-based Black, Young, and Educated in September.

On today’s program: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert talks about the challenges of retaining members of the force when many are retiring, and others are leaving for different or higher-paying positions; legal analyst David Harris discusses why Bill Cosby was released from prison after the state Supreme Court tossed out his conviction; and PublicSource reporter Charlie Wolfson breaks down his analysis of state and county spending on salaries.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Rebecca Reese
Hello! My name’s Rebecca Reese, and I’m a rising Junior English Writing / Digital Narrative & Interactive Design student at the University of Pittsburgh. Currently, I’m working as a production assistant for The Confluence. I’ve lived in the Pittsburgh area my entire life, and have a passion for technical audio production as well as social issues, especially those relevant locally.
Eoin Trainor
Eoin is a production assistant for The Confluence and a senior at NC State University studying political science. He got his start in broadcasting at WKNC, NC State's college radio station. When he's not working, he enjoys hiking, surfing, and listening to music.
