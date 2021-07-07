Pittsburgh Wants To Spend American Rescue Plan Funds To Protect City Workers, Support Housing

On today’s program: Dan Gilman with the City of Pittsburgh explains how the mayor’s office wants to use $335 million from the American Rescue Plan to raise city salaries, stalled by the pandemic, and advance affordable housing; Pittsburgh City Councilor Erika Strassburger weighs in on why the city should ban single-use plastic bags, a policy that’s now possible under the new state budget; and the state is asking residents to put away bird baths and feeders to reduce the spread of a mysterious illness among songbirds that’s causing neurological symptoms and death.