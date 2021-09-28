© 2021 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Secretary Of Pennsylvania Drug And Alcohol Programs Says 2021 Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Previous Records

Published September 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
On today’s program: Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith reflects on how the pandemic and end to Gov.Tom Wolf’s opioid disaster declaration has affected the department’s work; Spotlight PA reporter Ed Mahon explains why an investigation into exactly how many people are using medical marijuana to treat opioid addiction in the commonwealth has been stalled by state agencies; and a listener asks why trolley tracks continue to exist on Chestnut Street, as part of our Good Question series. 

Kevin Gavin
Laura Tsutsui
Marylee Williams
Rebecca Reese
