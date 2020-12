90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

On today's program: The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is seeing food insecurity peak in the pandemic, as it celebrates 40 years of service; NPR Morning Edition host David Greene leaves the network this month and reflects on what he might do next; and a Pittsburgh native is one of 18 astronauts involved in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans on the moon again.