Mayor Ed Gainey announced nominees to lead planning and economic development

On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA transportation and development reporter Margaret J. Krauss explains what we know so far about Mayor Ed Gainey’s latest picks to lead city departments, and what we can learn about his approach to development; the Port of Pittsburgh Commission’s executive director Mary Ann Bucci tells us what impact the roughly $860 million will have on the Montgomery Locks; and, for our Good Question, Kid! Series, we ask a physicist if it’s possible for a meteor to be struck by lightning.

