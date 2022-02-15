What role could a grand jury investigation play in the Jim Rogers case moving forward?
On today’s episode of The Confluence: University of Pittsburgh law professor David Harris explains why the convening of a grand jury to investigate the death of Jim Rogers might uncover new information; a local pharmacy is cutting out the middleman to sell low-cost prescriptions to consumers without the use of health insurance; and we meet an Algerian human rights advocate and dissident who relocated to Pittsburgh last month after fleeing government persecution.