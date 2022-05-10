© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Employment has somewhat rebounded in Pittsburgh, but still falls short of pre-pandemic levels

Published May 10, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
Sarah Kovash
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We look at reasons why Pittsburgh is not rebounding to pre-pandemic levels of employment, even though U.S. employment overall has done so; the Allegheny County Elections division manager Dave Voye tells us how the county is working to meet the logistical challenges of the upcoming election; and people with criminal backgrounds, who have historically faced barriers to employment, are now finding more opportunities amid labor shortages. 

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceEmploymentAllegheny County Elections DivisionElection 2022Prison Reentry
Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
