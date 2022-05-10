Employment has somewhat rebounded in Pittsburgh, but still falls short of pre-pandemic levels
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We look at reasons why Pittsburgh is not rebounding to pre-pandemic levels of employment, even though U.S. employment overall has done so; the Allegheny County Elections division manager Dave Voye tells us how the county is working to meet the logistical challenges of the upcoming election; and people with criminal backgrounds, who have historically faced barriers to employment, are now finding more opportunities amid labor shortages.