Employment has somewhat rebounded in Pittsburgh, but still falls short of pre-pandemic levels

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Amy Wildermuth — the dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Law, and a former U.S. Supreme Court clerk — shares her thoughts on the leaked draft of an opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade; a Philadelphia-based research group has found the state is in need of teachers of color, and we ask Duquesne’s School of Education dean how they’re attracting students of color to take on the profession; and a look at inequities in how libraries are funded.

Listen • 22:30