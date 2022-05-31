© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

FDA to consider pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in mid-June

Published May 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
covid-19 vaccine covid coronavirus vaccination
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We get the latest on the pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages six months to five years old as the FDA prepares to review the results of a trial; a bill in Harrisburg could make it easier for out-of-state teachers to get authorized to instruct in Pennsylvania schools; and a look at the best restaurants in Pittsburgh. 

Today’s guests include: Dr. Andrew Nowalk, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president at Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers; and Hal B. Klein, Pittsburgh Magazine's food editor and dining critic.

The Confluence The ConfluenceConfluenceCOVID-19teacher shortageBars and Restaurants
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
