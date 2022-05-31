FDA to consider pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in mid-June

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We get the latest on the pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages six months to five years old as the FDA prepares to review the results of a trial; a bill in Harrisburg could make it easier for out-of-state teachers to get authorized to instruct in Pennsylvania schools; and a look at the best restaurants in Pittsburgh.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Andrew Nowalk, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president at Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers; and Hal B. Klein, Pittsburgh Magazine's food editor and dining critic.