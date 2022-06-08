© 2022 90.5 WESA
What we know so far about Republican Doug Mastriano’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Published June 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We talk about the significance of Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano agreeing to be interviewed by the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol; a look at the projects Southwestern Pennsylvania representatives have proposed to receive earmarked federal funds; and we look at the early impact of new rules that require the Mon Valley’s major polluters to tamp down emissions on poor air quality days.

Today’s guests include: John Micek, editor-in-chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star; and Ashley Murray, Washington, D.C. bureau chief for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
