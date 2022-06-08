What we know so far about Republican Doug Mastriano’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We talk about the significance of Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano agreeing to be interviewed by the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol; a look at the projects Southwestern Pennsylvania representatives have proposed to receive earmarked federal funds; and we look at the early impact of new rules that require the Mon Valley’s major polluters to tamp down emissions on poor air quality days.

Today’s guests include: John Micek, editor-in-chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star; and Ashley Murray, Washington, D.C. bureau chief for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.