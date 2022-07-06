© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Allegheny County's independent police review board still has no members

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
city_county_building_downtown.jpg
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: In April 2021, Allegheny County Council approved an independent police review board, but it has yet to swear in any members or hear cases; a bill that passed the state Senate would restrict classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in pre-K through fifth; and how nonprofits are helping young Afghan refugees settle in Pittsburgh. 

Today’s guests include: Charlie Wolfson, enterprise reporter at PublicSource; Sheila May-Stein, librarian at Perry High School and Dakota Rottino-Garilli, school-based therapist with Wesley Family Services based at Perry High School

