Allegheny County's independent police review board still has no members

On today’s episode of The Confluence: In April 2021, Allegheny County Council approved an independent police review board, but it has yet to swear in any members or hear cases; a bill that passed the state Senate would restrict classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in pre-K through fifth; and how nonprofits are helping young Afghan refugees settle in Pittsburgh.

Today’s guests include: Charlie Wolfson, enterprise reporter at PublicSource; Sheila May-Stein, librarian at Perry High School and Dakota Rottino-Garilli, school-based therapist with Wesley Family Services based at Perry High School

