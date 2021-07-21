State Legislators To Consider The Merits Of Emergency Procurement Contracts

On today’s program: State Rep. Jason Ortitay explains why emergency procurement contracts, used extensively during the pandemic, should be considered more carefully; Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman highlights short and long-range projects defined in the organization’s 25-year draft plan that lays out the future for the public transportation agency; and Pittsburghers for Public Transit Executive Director Laura Chu Wiens weighs in on what advocates and transit users think of the plan.