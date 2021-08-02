Pandemic Fuels An Explosion Of Need For Unemployment Insurance And A Wave Of Fraud

On today’s program: Unemployment fraud has become a business, according to investigative reporting from ProPublica, which found users on Telegram selling “sauces” to help scammers defraud state unemployment systems, including the Commonwealth’s; in light of the county considering a Westmoreland Trail to the Great Allegheny Passage connection, a look at the history of Turtle Creek, a tributary of the Monongahela River where remains of plants that supported the region’s steel industry are still visible; and a reflection on Skibo Gym, one of Carnegie Mellon University’s oldest buildings, which is about to undergo construction.