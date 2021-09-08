Pennsylvania’s Dementia Care Is A ‘Public Health Emergency,’ But Resources Are Lacking

On today’s program: The state has already created guidance for expanding dementia care in the commonwealth, but despite a growing, aging population, few recommendations have been implemented; we look at the possible effects of a bill meant to reduce gun violence due to mental health crises, which has been introduced to the state legislature; and a reflection from Colonel Paul Evanko, the commissioner of the State Police when Flight 93 went down in Somerset County on Sept. 11, 2001.