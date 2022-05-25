Audit of Police Bureau suggests better data collection, addressing racial disparity in arrests

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the inaugural joint audit of the Pittsburgh Police Bureau developed by the city controller’s office and Citizen Police Review Board; we look at how well Pittsburgh 2030 District has advanced in reducing energy use and water consumption by 50%, a goal it hopes to achieve by 2030; and we get a preview of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, which begins next weekend.

Today’s guests include: Michael Lamb, Pittsburgh’s city controller and Beth Pittinger, executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board; Chris Cieslak, senior director of Pittsburgh 2030 District; and Sarah Aziz, director of festival management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

